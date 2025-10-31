5 K-Dramas With Lovable Introverted Main Characters

Do you identify as an introvert?

Introverts might be prone to internalizing their feelings, have a preference for alone time (or need it to recharge), and may dislike the pressure of social situations. But introverts can have their main character moment too.

Finding romance, starting a whole new life, or, you know, being the secret mastermind behind a holographic AI program—that’s all possible for introverts out there. The journey just looks a little different.

To all the introverted K-drama watchers, these five dramas are especially for you.

Warning: Light spoilers ahead!

Being in your 30s is tough work. People usually expect you to have a house, a stable job, be in a relationship, and be on the road to starting a family. But what if you’re an introverted adult still in the awkward stages of figuring it all out? “Because This Is My First Life” is about two 30-something adults who feel stuck in life and find an unconventional solution to their problems.

The lovable introvert of this drama is Nam Sae Hee (Lee Min Ki), a productivity-obsessed IT worker who is reserved and emotionally monochrome. He’s got his whole life planned out with only three simple goals: take care of himself and his cat and have a house to grow old in.

So that he can go home to feed his cat on time, he even has a working agreement that stipulates he only has to participate in one after-work social gathering at a time. The only thing? Being single and financially stable isn’t easy, especially when you have loans and a house to pay off.

This prompts Sae Hee to rent out a room in his apartment to someone he thinks is a man. But it turns out this man is actually Yoon Ji Ho (Jung So Min), an underappreciated writer also struggling in her life.

Despite the initial mix-up, Sae Hee and Ji Ho agree they should try and make living together work since there are no other options, so they decide to do what any two strangers who have just met would do: get married. Not for love (or so they say), but for a stable income and home.

Why it’s worth the watch:

This one is the perfect rom-com for introverted adults. It’s funny, heartfelt, and relatable, especially for anyone dealing with the same things or for those who haven’t quite found their way yet.

“Yumi’s Cells” tells the sweet but bumpy love story between two under-the-radar introverts who haven’t had much luck in the romance department. But this isn’t any regular romantic comedy.

The twist on this tale is truly perfect for introverts: while the main characters struggle to communicate their feelings in the real world, viewers get a front row seat to the inner emotions of both characters through their “cells,” cute little animated avatars that act out each character’s private thoughts, fears, and daydreams, showing the reality behind silent moments.

After having her heart broken over many failed attempts at romance, quiet office worker Kim Yumi (Kim Go Eun) closes herself off, and her “love cell” is put into a metaphorical coma. She’s ready to give up on love, but all hope isn’t lost just yet.

When Yumi is set up on a blind date by her friends and coworkers, she meets Goo Woong (Ahn Bo Hyun), a relationship novice who is equally awkward when it comes to romance. He’s the sort of guy who tries to read the room but doesn’t always succeed, thinks his dad jokes are hilarious, and internally overthinks everything almost as much as Yumi.

Though Yumi initially isn’t impressed with Woong, she finds that the two have more in common than she had thought. A good guy is hard to come by, but Yumi finds the courage to give it another shot.

Yumi’s cells show her emotional journey as she navigates the possibility of love, work, and the pain of her past romantic failures.

Why it’s worth the watch:

This drama was made for overthinking introverts. Yumi’s internal life is louder than her external, and personified feelings like love, reason, sensitivity, and even hunger in the form of her cells give a unique perspective into the inner workings of her mind. Though the cover story is a bubbly and adorably awkward romance, the drama is really about Yumi’s emotional growth. It’s basically the concept of “Inside Out” but in K-drama form.

3. “My Holo Love”

“My Holo Love” centers on Go Nan Do (Yoon Hyun Min), a brilliant but reclusive developer whose life revolves around the AI program he created named Holo, an advanced holographic AI companion accessible through a pair of glasses. Though Nan Do is the genius mind behind the program and Holo is almost entirely a carbon copy of him, no one knows it.

Due to his past, Nan Do avoids publicity and is intensely private. He prefers staying in his closed-off room and solving software problems rather than stepping into the spotlight, so much so that he employs his closest confidant to be the face of his company.

As it so happens, Holo’s glasses accidentally get into the hands of Han Seo Yeon (Go Sung Hee), but it might just be the perfect accident. Though she works at an eyewear company, Seo Yeon ironically suffers from face-blindness, which has led her to being ostracized by her coworkers and having a hard time communicating with others.

Because of Seo Yeon’s loneliness and unique condition, Holo is able to become her perfect companion and help her at work. What Seo Yeon doesn’t know is that Holo is modeled after the very real Nan Do. But Holo is warm, easy to talk to, and the perfect partner without Nan Do’s reclusiveness, pessimism, and cynical tendencies.

The real problem starts when Holo begins to show unexpected feelings after spending time with Seo Yeon. Nan Do is therefore forced to come out of hiding to diagnose what’s happening with the program.

Why it’s worth the watch:

This drama gives an interesting take on love (and self-love) through the lens of AI, exploring the question of what qualifies as “real” love. The techy side of it is super cool, and the show poses maybe one of the most unique and of-the-times love triangles out there in K-drama land.

In “Semantic Error,” two university students, an introvert and an extrovert, invade each other’s lives, leading to something neither of them expected.

Chu Sang Woo (Jae Chan) is the introvert: he’s an analytical computer science student who keeps to himself, avoids small talk, and focuses almost entirely on his studies.

He pretty much thinks in data points and statistics, making choices based on logic, not emotions. Once social interactions get to be too much, he jumps ship until he can find a logical answer. And he seriously loves his routines. But his introverted bubble gets popped when he becomes the chosen target of Jang Jae Young (Park Seo Ham).

After Sang Woo broadcasts the names of the negligent group members who did not show up for their school project, he finds out the hard way that one of those students is Jae Young, a talented digital artist. Popular, outgoing, and extremely self-confident, Jae Young is the total opposite of Sang Woo.

With his graduation in jeopardy thanks to Sang Woo, Jae Young decides to get payback, throwing Sang Woo’s previously peaceful life as an introvert into chaos. But maybe the outcome of it all isn’t so bad.

Why it’s worth the watch:

The endless antics of Jae Young are both funny and a literal nightmare for anyone who relates to trying to live peacefully as an introvert. It’s a neck-and-neck fight between logic and emotion, and both are strong opponents. With shorter episodes and only eight total, it’s also super easy to binge watch.

In “Summer Strike” a soft romance develops between two introverts in a small seaside town.



The story starts with a struggling city girl named Lee Yeo Reum (Seolhyun). After a work problem on top of other misfortunes, she drops it all and moves to a seaside town to reinvent herself.

As a strike against her old, unhappy life, she’s determined to make a home for herself and find a community. She might not have any money, friends, or a roof over her head, but all in good time.

One of her first plans of action when getting into town is getting a library card (of course, the essentials). When she pops into the quaint local library, she has her first (of many) adorably awkward encounters with librarian and hardcore introvert An Dae Beom (Yim Si Wan).

As they continue to have funny run-ins, they begin to break out of their shells and get to know each other. At the same time, Yeo Reum tries to settle in while meeting all the oddball residents around town. She encounters neighbor squabbles, mysteries, and unexpected changes, but it’s all part of the quest of finding herself (and maybe romance too).

Why it’s worth the watch:

This drama feels lived-in and cozy, even with a creepy town mystery thrown in the mix. If you’re looking for something refreshing and sweet, this is an excellent watch. You’ll probably be giggling and saying “aw!” multiple times each episode.

Asya’s a BL-biased Soompi writer with a love of K-pop and all types of Asian dramas. Some of her favorite shows are “Psychopath Diary,” “Mr. Unlucky Has No Choice but to Kiss!,” “Light On Me,” “The Untamed,” “Go Go Squid!,” and “Cherry Magic!”

Currently watching: “Love Me, Love My Voice,” “Do You Like Brahms?”, “Romantics Anonymous,” “Khemjira,” “My Secret Vampire,” and “Love Carved in the Moonlight.”

Looking forward to: “Magic Lover,” “Mr. Fanboy,” “Me and Thee,” “The Love Matter,” and “Papa and Daddy’s Home Cooking.”