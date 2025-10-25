'Would You Marry Me' Soars To Its Highest Ratings Yet

SBS’s new drama “Would You Marry Me” is on the rise!

On October 24, the romantic comedy starring Choi Woo Shik and Jung So Min earned the highest viewership ratings of its run to date. According to Nielsen Korea, the fifth episode of “Would You Marry Me” scored an average nationwide rating of 7.5 percent, marking a new personal record for the show.

MBC’s “To the Moon,” which normally airs in the same time slot, took the night off due to baseball coverage. The drama will resume airing as usual on October 25.

Congratulations to the cast and crew of “Would You Marry Me”!

Watch Jung So Min in “Love Reset” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out Choi Woo Shik’s film “The Policeman’s Lineage” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)