LE SSERAFIM Sweeps iTunes Charts All Over The World With j-hope Collab 'SPAGHETTI'

LE SSERAFIM is dominating music charts across the globe with their new single featuring BTS’s j-hope!

On October 24 at 1 p.m. KST, LE SSERAFIM made their highly-anticipated return with their first single “SPAGHETTI” featuring j-hope. Immediately upon its release, the song shot to the top of iTunes charts in numerous countries around the world.

By 11 a.m. KST on October 25, “SPAGHETTI” had already hit No. 1 on iTunes Top Songs charts in at least 55 different regions, including Japan, Singapore, and France. The single also charted in a total of 80 regions, including the United States (where it reached No. 2) and the United Kingdom (No. 6).

Meanwhile, LE SSERAFIM’s music video for “SPAGHETTI” surpassed 10 million views on YouTube within just 22 hours of its release.

Congratulations to LE SSERAFIM and j-hope!

