Choi Woo Shik Jealously Separates Jung So Min And A Clingy Seo Bum June In 'Would You Marry Me'

Get ready to see Choi Woo Shik consumed by jealousy on the next episode of “Would You Marry Me”!

SBS’s “Would You Marry Me” is a new romantic comedy about a man and a woman who enter a high-stakes, 90-day fake marriage in order to win a luxurious newlywed home. Choi Woo Shik stars as Kim Woo Joo, the heir to South Korea’s oldest bakery, while Jung So Min plays Yoo Mary, a small business owner who needs his cooperation in order to claim the prize she won in a newlywed home lottery.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “Would You Marry Me,” Kim Woo Joo and Yoo Mary made viewers’ hearts flutter as their fake marriage began to feel more and more like a real romance. However, the arrival of Yoo Mary’s ex-fiancé (Seo Bum June)—also named Kim Woo Joo—at the end of the episode signaled the start of trouble in paradise.

In the upcoming episode of the drama, this love triangle leads to a tense encounter at the hospital. Newly released stills from the episode show Mary’s ex-fiancé Woo Joo in a hospital gown with a back brace and an arm cast. As he makes a big show of his difficulty moving in order to get Mary’s attention, Mary stares coldly at him, visibly unimpressed by his antics.

When fake husband Woo Joo sees clingy ex-fiancé Woo Joo cozying up to Mary, his jealousy gets the better of him. After delivering a silent warning to her ex-fiancé through a fierce glare, fake husband Woo Joo ultimately gets between the former couple by hilariously stealing his romantic rival away from Mary and dragging him down the hospital hallway.

The “Would You Marry Me” production team teased, “Finally, there will be a three-way meeting between Woo Joo, Mary, and ex-fiancé Woo Joo.”

“This three-way meeting will awaken Woo Joo’s urge to boldly pursue Mary,” they continued. “Please look forward to seeing how this changes Woo Joo and Mary’s relationship.”

The next episode of “Would You Marry Me” will air on October 25 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

