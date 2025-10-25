Lee Young Ae Breaks Down Sobbing As She Says Goodbye To Her Husband In 'Walking On Thin Ice'

KBS 2TV’s “Walking on Thin Ice” has shared a glimpse of Lee Young Ae and Bae Soo Bin’s heartbreaking farewell.

“Walking on Thin Ice” is an emotional crime thriller about the dangerous partnership between Kang Eun Soo (Lee Young Ae), an ordinary housewife determined to protect her family, and Lee Kyung (Kim Young Kwang), a teacher who secretly leads a double life.

Previously on “Walking on Thin Ice,” Kang Eun Soo, who was afraid that her daughter Park Soo Ah (Kim Si Ah) would find out about her crimes, decided to send her to study abroad. However, things took an unexpected turn when Soo Ah was arrested by the police for transporting drugs. Having wound up in Jang Tae Goo (Park Yong Woo)’s clutches once again, Eun Soo became desperate to protect her daughter.

In newly released stills from the drama’s next episode, Eun Soo urgently pleads with her husband Park Do Jin (Bae Soo Bin) and Soo Ah to leave the country in the hopes of keeping them safe. However, Do Jin, whose condition has worsened, insists that he can’t live on money earned from selling out Eun Soo and suggests that they give everything up and confess to the police.

Do Jin, who is overwhelmed with guilt at the thought that Eun Soo turned to a life of crime because of him, winds up shedding tears of regret. Eun Soo also breaks down sobbing, opening up to her husband for the first time about her inner feelings as she prepares to turn herself in. As the two of them comfort one another, they prepare to set out together on a final journey to atone for their sins.

Will Eun Soo be able to save her family? To find out, tune in to the next episode of “Walking on Thin Ice” on October 25 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

