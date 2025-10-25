Jin Seo Yeon Transforms Into A Career Woman Who Is Also A Hopeless Romantic In Upcoming Drama

TV Chosun’s upcoming drama “Because There Is No Next Life” (literal translation) has shared a new glimpse of Jin Seo Yeon’s character!

“Because There Is No Next Life” is a comedy starring Kim Hee Sun, Han Hye Jin, and Jin Seo Yeon as three 41-year-old women who are worn out from the daily grind of parenting and work. As the three friends each set out on new challenges, the drama portrays the confusion and anxiety of entering their 40s in a heartfelt yet humorous way.

Jin Seo Yeon will play Lee Il Li, a confident and cool senior editor at a magazine. A stylish and successful career woman who is always on top of the latest trends, the single Lee Il Li still dreams of getting married and finding her own happy ending. In contrast to her aloof demeanor, Lee Il Li is actually a hopeless romantic who still fantasizes about marriage as the pinnacle of love.

Explaining why she chose to take on the role, Jin Seo Yeon shared, “Although on the outside, she seems tough and perfect, on the inside, Lee Il Li is someone whose longing to be loved is stronger than anyone’s. She’s a character whose concerns about love, marriage, and balancing the realities of life are depicted intensively, so I really wanted to try playing her.”

“Although she’s successful from a societal standpoint, when faced with the question ‘What is true happiness?’, she has a hard time being honest, which I found intriguing,” she continued. “Each of us has moments in which we are like Lee Il Li, so I found her character relatable and appealing.”

As for how she approached her character’s sense of style, Jin Seo Yeon recalled, “In terms of things like fashion, accessories, and hairstyle, I meticulously tailored every detail to fit the standard of ‘This is what Lee Il Li would choose.’ Rather than just looking stylish and cool, I thought of it as a way to express her confidence and pride as a career woman.”

The actress went on to conclude, “The journey of Lee Il Li and the other two women as they stumble, fall, and get back up again is extremely realistic. You’ll find yourself laughing and crying along while saying, ‘I was like that too.’”

Meanwhile, the drama’s production team remarked, “We think that Jin Seo Yeon is the perfect fit for the role of Lee Il Li, who is trendy and seemingly indifferent but also innocent and a bit foolish. Please keep an eye on Jin Seo Yeon’s transformation into Lee Il Li, who looks hip and cool on the outside but is a pure-hearted romantic who dreams of a happy marriage on the inside.”

“Because There Is No Next Life” will premiere on November 10 at 10 p.m. KST.

