'Would You Marry Me' Heads Into 2nd Half On No. 1 Ratings As 'The Dream Life Of Mr. Kim' Premieres

A new drama has joined the weekend ratings battle!

On October 25, JTBC’s new webtoon adaptation “The Dream Life of Mr. Kim” premiered to a promising start. According to Nielsen Korea, the first episode of the drama scored an average nationwide rating of 2.9 percent.

Meanwhile, SBS’s “Would You Marry Me” wrapped up the first half of its run at the top of its time slot. The romantic comedy earned an average nationwide rating of 7.1 percent, making it not only the most-watched program in its time slot across all channels but also the most-watched miniseries of Saturday.

Additionally, “Would You Marry Me” achieved its highest viewership ratings yet among the key demographic of viewers ages 20 to 49, with whom it was the most-watched show of any kind to air on Saturday with an average rating of 2.3 percent.

tvN’s “Typhoon Family” also took first place in its own time slot with an average nationwide rating of 7.1 percent for its fifth episode.

After taking the previous night off, MBC’s “To the Moon”—which has just one episode left in its run—returned to air on an average nationwide rating of 1.4 percent for its penultimate episode.

KBS 2TV’s “Walking on Thin Ice,” which also has just one episode left to go, maintained its average nationwide rating of 3.7 percent ahead of its series finale.

Finally, KBS 2TV’s “Our Golden Days” continued its streak as the most-watched program of Saturday with an average nationwide rating of 13.7 percent.

