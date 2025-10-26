Watch: Kim Yo Han And Hwang Bo Reum Byeol Are Polar Opposites Who Fall For Each Other In 'The 4th Love Revolution' Teaser

Wavve’s upcoming drama “The 4th Love Revolution” has released a new teaser!

“The 4th Love Revolution” is a romantic comedy that tells the chaotic love story of Kang Min Hak (Kim Yo Han), an influencer and model who boasts over 1 million followers, and Ju Yeon San (Hwang Bo Reum Byeol), an engineering student who excels academically but struggles with romance.

The new teaser offers a glimpse of Kang Min Hak and Ju Yeon San’s unlikely college romance, which begins with an even unlikelier merger between their two departments: the modeling department and the computer engineering department.

As soon as the departments merge, chaos ensues. The two leads get off to a rocky start when Kang Min Hak accidentally spills a drink on a keyboard and then attempts to blow-dry it with a charming smile. After Ju Yeon San gets angry with him, the oblivious but well-meaning Kang Min Hak misunderstands her and cheerfully offers to film an Instagram reel with her—which only infuriates her further.

The two also struggle with communication, as Kang Min Hak—who doesn’t know the lingo Ju Yeon San uses—hilariously misunderstands the things she says. However, opposites attract, and as Kang Min Hak keeps popping up in Ju Yeon San’s life, he winds up sparking a series of “errors” in her once-perfect life as a top student.

The teaser ends with Ju Yeon San leaning in to kiss Kang Min Hak as she says in voice-over, “Right now, the error is me.”

“The 4th Love Revolution” premieres on November 13. Check out the full teaser below!

Watch Kim Yo Han and Hwang Bo Reum Byeol in their previous drama “School 2021” on Viki below:

Watch Now