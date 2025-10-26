Lee Young Ae Is Taken Hostage In Suspenseful 'Walking On Thin Ice' Finale

Get ready for a dramatic showdown on the final episode of KBS 2TV’s “Walking on Thin Ice”!

“Walking on Thin Ice” is an emotional crime thriller about the dangerous partnership between Kang Eun Soo (Lee Young Ae), an ordinary housewife determined to protect her family, and Lee Kyung (Kim Young Kwang), a teacher who secretly leads a double life.

Spoilers

Previously on “Walking on Thin Ice,” Jang Tae Goo (Park Yong Woo)’s obsession with his son and his greed for money drove him to commit a series of reckless crimes. After being caught, Jang Tae Goo shot one of his fellow detectives and went on the run. Now a fugitive, Jang Tae Goo ultimately descended into madness. After assaulting Kang Eun Soo’s husband Park Do Jin (Bae Soo Bin), Tae Goo aimed his gun at Eun Soo and Do Jin—and the episode ended on a suspenseful cliffhanger as he took fire.

Newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming finale capture Eun Soo, Lee Kyung, and Tae Goo facing off in a final confrontation. Using Tae Goo’s weakness, Eun Soo proposes a dangerous deal. However, the now out-of-control Tae Goo goes on an unpredictable rampage and winds up taking Eun Soo hostage.

In yet another photo, Eun Soo holds a weapon in her hands as she glares at someone with tears in her eyes. Lee Kyung then grabs her and holds her back, and the urgent look on his face suggests that something shocking has just happened. Between Eun Soo’s desperation to protect her family, Lee Kyung’s urge for revenge, and Tae Goo’s descent into a whirlwind of madness, the tension will build to an explosive climax.

The “Walking on Thin Ice” production team teased, “In the final episode, all the characters’ sins and choices will reach their conclusions. Please keep an eye on what endings await the characters, each of whom has fought for family, love, or greed in their own way.”

They added, “[The finale] will feature 95 minutes of nonstop suspense and explosive emotions, along with a heavy lingering feeling that will stay with you after it ends.”

The final episode of “Walking on Thin Ice” will air on October 26 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, catch up on all the previous episodes of the drama with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)