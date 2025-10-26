Watch: Kim Hee Sun, Han Hye Jin, And Jin Seo Yeon Are Friends Of 20 Years In Fun Teaser For New Drama

TV Chosun has shared a new sneak peek of its upcoming drama “Because There Is No Next Life” (literal translation)!

“Because There Is No Next Life” is a comedy starring Kim Hee Sun, Han Hye Jin, and Jin Seo Yeon as three 41-year-old women who are worn out from the daily grind of parenting and work. As the three friends each set out on new challenges, the drama portrays the confusion and anxiety of entering their 40s in a heartfelt yet humorous way.

The new teaser offers a glimpse of Jo Na Jung (Kim Hee Sun), Gu Joo Young (Han Hye Jin), and Lee Il Li (Jin Seo Yeon), who have been friends since college, going through various ups and downs—but always remaining by each other’s sides. It begins with Jo Na Jung self-deprecatingly remarking, “When I was young, I thought that by the time I reached this age, I’d be living a pretty cool life. Yet here I am as my 41st birthday passes by.”

When she receives a bra as a birthday gift from her friends, Jo Na Jung jokingly complains that it’s too small for her because she’s a C cup. Lee Il Li savagely fires back, “You’re an A cup. A flat A.” Jo Na Jung then gets her revenge by teasingly commenting that she wasn’t able to recognize Lee Il Li in a flattering photo she posted on social media.

Amidst all the playful bickering, Lee Il Li gets serious as she sincerely scolds her friend in voice-over. “We’ve been friends for 20 years,” she says. “If you’re going through a hard time or feeling upset, why can’t you just say so?”

Jo Na Jung, who was once a top home shopping host before giving up her career to become a stay-at-home mom, looks back at an award she won in 2018 and declares, “I want to start working again.” Meanwhile, Gu Joo Young struggles with the stress of trying to conceive but not being able to get pregnant—especially because her husband doesn’t seem interested in having sex. “My in-laws have been subtly blaming me for being too old,” she says, “but my husband is just not cooperating.”

The single Lee Il Li, on the other hand, unexpectedly winds up dealing with an unplanned pregnancy. As she stares nervously at a positive pregnancy test, she urgently tells someone in voice-over, “I think I’m pregnant.”

The teaser ends with Jo Na Jung affectionately reminding her friends, “You know I love you guys so freaking much, right?”

Watch the full teaser below!

“Because There Is No Next Life” will premiere on November 10 at 10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim Hee Sun in “Bitter Sweet Hell” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out Jin Seo Yeon’s film “IT’S OKAY!” below:

Watch Now