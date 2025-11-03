4 Reasons To Watch Time-Travel C-Drama 'Yummy, Yummy? Yummy!'

Time-travel stories have always had a special charm in Chinese dramas. They blend fantasy and nostalgia, sweeping viewers between past and present, often to uncover timeless emotions. When food joins that mix, the result can be both comforting and irresistible. Directed by Bai Yun Mo and adapted from Ying Tao Gao’s beloved novel “Chang’an Small Restaurant,” the recently-wrapped C-drama “Yummy, Yummy? Yummy!” does exactly that.

Starring Li Yun Rui and Wang Ying Lu, this time-travel romance brings together modern innovation and Tang Dynasty tradition, whisking audiences on a journey filled with warmth, flavor, and emotion. At its best, it feels like a home-cooked meal: comforting, sincere, and full of love. Here’s a closer look at why this series deserves a spot on your watchlist.



Warning: spoilers ahead!

1. When food meets fantasy

The story begins with the Shen family, modern-day food lovers who find themselves transported to the Tang Dynasty’s lively city of Yong’an. Without their phones or electricity, they must adapt to an unfamiliar world. What keeps them going is their shared love of cooking. At the heart of it all is Shen Shao Guang (Wang Ying Lu), the family’s youngest daughter. Instead of panicking, she shows resilience and creativity by opening a small restaurant. Using her modern cooking techniques and ingredients, she charms the townspeople and gains attention from Lin Yan (Li Yun Rui), a calm and upright Deputy Magistrate who is at once puzzled and fascinated by her. Through Shao Guang’s passion for food and Lin Yan’s quiet admiration, the series explores how taste and tradition connect people across generations.

2. Chemistry that simmers slowly

The pairing of Wang Ying Lu and Li Yun Rui brings genuine emotional depth to the series. Wang Ying Lu lights up the screen with her bright energy and optimism, making Shao Guang a character that is both ambitious and empathetic. Li Yun Rui, on the other hand, gives Lin Yan a sense of steady calm. Beneath his restrained manner lies a quiet pain that unfolds gradually through his expressions and gestures. Their chemistry builds slowly and naturally, and the show’s deliberate chaotic pacing allows their relationship to develop organically.

3. The Shen family’s chaos

The show is at its most delightful when it focuses on the Shen family. Their chaotic yet loving dynamic gives the series a sense of fun and cosiness. Unlike many period dramas that rely on palace politics, this story stays grounded in everyday family life. Their attempts to adjust to ancient customs bring humor and warmth. Whether they are reopening their restaurant after setbacks or navigating local traditions, the family remains relatable and endearing. The witty brother, the practical parents, and the adorable young child each add something special. Their bonds and banter form the emotional core of the show.

4. Sense of belonging

Lin Yan, burdened by grief and vengeance, finds solace in the warmth of the Shen family. Their open-hearted nature allows him to experience a kind of love he’s long been denied—the noisy, unconditional, everyday kind. For Shao Guang, the journey is one of self-acceptance. She learns to balance her modern independence with the emotional vulnerability that comes from truly connecting with others.

As the series moves toward its climax, the cheerful tone gives way to heavier emotions. Lin Yan’s sorrow and Shao Guang’s growing melancholy start to overshadow the earlier lighthearted energy, and the big plot twist comes a bit late to have the desired emotional impact. Instead of deepening the storyline, it can feel abrupt and underdeveloped.



Despite these flaws, “Yummy, Yummy? Yummy!” remains a show full of warmth and sincerity. It invites viewers into a world where food and family take center stage, reminding us of the comfort that both provide. The performances of Li Yun Rui and Wang Ying Lu bring honesty and depth to a story built around love, self-discovery, and connection. The cinematography, light humor, and emotional simplicity all add to its charm. While it may not be a perfect drama, it achieves something equally valuable: it makes you feel at ease. Like a dish cooked with genuine care, “Yummy, Yummy? Yummy!” may not be flawless, but it’s a sweet and wholesome treat that warms the heart.

