NCT DREAM Reveals Comeback Date For Return With 'Beat It Up'

Mark your calendars for NCT DREAM’s comeback!

On October 27, NCT DREAM changed their profile photo and layouts on their social media accounts in preparation for their upcoming return next month.

According to the group’s official social media accounts, NCT DREAM will be returning with their sixth mini album “Beat It Up” on November 17 at 6 p.m. KST.

Although NCT DREAM has not yet released an official teaser for the comeback, you can check out their new profile photo and header below!

Watch NCT DREAM in the recent show “Idol Festa Attack” on Viki below:

Watch Now

Or check out their film “NCT DREAM THE MOVIE : In A DREAM” below:

Watch Now