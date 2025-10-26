'Walking On Thin Ice' Ends On Ratings Boost + 'The Dream Life Of Mr. Kim' Rises For 2nd Episode

KBS 2TV’s “Walking on Thin Ice” has come to an end!

On October 26, the emotional crime thriller starring Lee Young Ae and Kim Young Kwang enjoyed a significant increase in viewership for its series finale. According to Nielsen Korea, the final episode of “Walking on Thin Ice” climbed to an average nationwide rating of 4.9 percent, marking a jump of over a full percentage point from the previous night—and falling just short of the show’s all-time high of 5.1 percent.

Meanwhile, JTBC’s new drama “The Dream Life of Mr. Kim” rose to an average nationwide rating of 3.5 percent for its second episode.

tvN’s ‘Typhoon Family” took first place in its time slot across all cable channels with an average nationwide rating of 8.9 percent. The drama also achieved its highest ratings yet among the key demographic of viewers ages 20 to 49, with whom it earned a nationwide average of 2.6 percent.

Finally, KBS 2TV’s “Our Golden Days” held onto its throne as the most-watched program of the weekend with an average nationwide rating of 14.9 percent.

Binge-watch all of “Walking on Thin Ice” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

And catch up on “Our Golden Days” below!

Watch Now

Source (1) (2) (3)