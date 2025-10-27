Kim Ah Young Displays Interest In Jin Young As The New Kindergarten Teacher In “Ms. Incognito'

Kim Ah Young steps into the spotlight as the new kindergarten teacher in “Ms. Incognito”!

“Ms. Incognito” is a crime romance drama starring Jeon Yeo Been as Kim Yeong Ran, a female bodyguard who enters a contract marriage with a terminally ill chaebol chairman in the hopes of turning her life around. But when those eyeing the chairman’s vast fortune close in on her, she is forced to live under the new identity of Bu Se Mi for three months—setting the stage for dangerous twists and turns.

Spoilers

Until now, the kindergarten in Muchang Village faced a shortage of teachers as Kang Sung Tae (Yoon Dae Yeol), who plans to build a nursing home on the kindergarten’s property, bribed every new teacher into quitting. Kim Yeong Ran, who must remain in Muchang to survive, is the only one who refused his offer and became a new teacher at the kindergarten.

Moreover, Baek Hye Ji (Joo Hyun Young), who followed Kim Yeong Ran to the village, begins teaching ballet, bringing fresh energy to the kindergarten. With the arrival of a new teacher named Se Rang (Kim Ah Young), Muchang Village is expected to be buzzing once again.

In the stills, Se Rang draws attention with her bright, sparkling eyes as she explores the kindergarten and the village on her first day.

Her unique personality, as distinctive as Kim Yeong Ran’s and Baek Hye Ji’s, leaves the kindergarten’s director Lee Mi Seon (Seo Jae Hee) flustered. She also shows strong interest in Jeon Dong Min (Jin Young), actively flirting with him.

The next episode of “Ms. Incognito” airs on October 27 at 10 p.m. KST!

