7 Styling Tips For Those Who Only Wear Black—Straight From Your Fave K-Pop Idols

Black always matches black, and it’s always in fashion. It never shows wear or stains, and it just looks good! If you’re looking to mix up your style but not your color of choice, here are some fashion tips straight from your favorite idols.

1. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo

For everyday wear, black is just the best! Even for a casual look, an all-black outfit always seems chic. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo keeps her outfit eye-catching by opting for a cropped graphic tee and baggy-fit jeans. The shape highlights her slim waist and keeps the fit from feeling too monotonous. An adventurous green bag is also a great fashion choice!

2. RIIZE’s Anton

If you want a slightly more formal look (or just live in a colder climate), RIIZE’s Anton has some tips for you! A simple-button up sweater and trousers turn into something more stylish thanks to his choice of accessories. Pairing gold and silver accessories adds a little more juxtaposition, and by picking simple pieces it doesn’t become too much of a statement look.

Shoutout to IVE’s An Yu Jin for proving that an all-black look can be cute too! This bubble dress is simple yet a statement thanks to its unique shape and bow-tie straps. Adding sheer socks and Oxford shoes with bows on them ties the look all together! Dresses are a great way to put a straightforward look together without having to think too much.

4. TXT’s Beomgyu

A leather jacket is a classic piece that never goes out of style, and TXT’s Beomgyu is rocking it! While this outfit isn’t necessarily the most ground-breaking, it definitely shows that one good piece can bring an outfit from boring to brilliant. Beomgyu chose acid-wash denim jeans to keep it all from looking too monotonous, and the result is a vintage look for a new era.

Fashion isn’t just about the fabric. It’s also about the negative space left behind by cutouts, drapes, and fabulous silhouettes! While not necessarily an everyday look, this event dress worn by i-dle’s leader Soyeon shows just how much strategic negative space can make a difference—especially when it comes to monochrome outfits.

6. Stray Kids’ Bang Chan

Juxtaposition is king when it comes to creating cool looks, and Stray Kids’ Bang Chan has this theory on lock! A knit cardigan doesn’t seem like the type of piece to pair with aviator sunglasses and a bandana, but it does wear nicely in conjunction with silver bracelets and Oxford shoes. The result is a look that is mismatched without looking too mismatched—it’s all about toeing the line!

7. ILLIT’s Moka

Last but not least, ILLIT’s Moka proves a pattern is the perfect way to elevate your style and step out of your comfort zone, whether it’s this blue and white plaid or another pattern of your choice. The rest of the outfit is simple—black tights, black boots, and a black bag. The pattern makes all the difference!