Jang Ki Yong And Ahn Eun Jin Sound The Alarm For A “Dynamite Kiss” In New Drama Poster

SBS’s upcoming drama “Dynamite Kiss” has unveiled a heart-fluttering new poster!

“Dynamite Kiss” is a romantic comedy about a single woman who disguises herself as a married mother in order to get a job and a team leader who falls in love with her.

In the poster, Gong Ji Hyuk (Jang Ki Yong) and Go Da Rim (Ahn Eun Jin) are shown tightly embracing each other while looking directly ahead. Both of their faces appear visibly flustered. The reason for their startled facial expressions can be guessed from the pink heart bursting like fireworks above them along with the tagline, “Emergency! Dynamite-level kiss alert!”

In the drama, Gong Ji Hyuk and Go Da Rim fall deeply in love through a dynamite kiss. That kiss ignites the spark of love in Gong Ji Hyuk’s once-cynical heart and stirs Go Da Rim’s weary heart, bowed under the harsh reality of job hunting.

Above all, the romantic chemistry between Jang Ki Yong and Ahn Eun Jin heightens viewers’ anticipation. From their tight embrace to their adorable facial expressions and gazes, the two actors exude a sparkling charm.

“Dynamite Kiss” will premiere on November 12 at 9 p.m. KST.

