Watch: Lee Je Hoon, Kim Eui Sung, And More Kick Off A New Wave Of Revenge In “Taxi Driver 3” Teaser

Season 3 of “Taxi Driver” has unveiled its intriguing first teaser!

Based on a popular webtoon, “Taxi Driver” is a drama about a mysterious taxi service that delivers vengeance on behalf of victims who are unable to get justice through the law.

The teaser highlights victims still suffering in a world that continues to need “Rainbow Taxi.” As CEO Jang (Kim Eui Sung) reaches out to them with the chilling words, “Don’t die—let’s take revenge together,” the moment heightens tension while signaling the beginning of Rainbow Taxi’s new revenge mission.

As international crime continues to rise in today’s global era, Kim Do Gi (Lee Je Hoon) is seen contacting Interpol. The upcoming season will target an illegal private loan network linked to international human trafficking, with hints of international cooperation.

Adding to the mystery, Kim Do Gi’s ominous remark about “another perpetrator who has never shown their face” hints at unpredictable twists and ruthless villains. Combined with the teaser line, “The beginning and the end of Taxi Driver,” the preview heightens curiosity to its peak.

“Taxi Driver 3” will premiere on November 21 at 10 p.m. KST.

