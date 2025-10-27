BTS’s RM To Deliver Keynote Speech At APEC CEO Summit Korea 2025

RM of BTS will become the first K-pop artist to deliver a keynote address at the APEC CEO Summit!

According to the APEC program, RM is scheduled to speak on October 29—the second day of the CEO Summit—on the theme “Cultural and Creative Industries in the APEC Region and the Soft Power of K-culture.”

APEC introduced him by saying, “As a creative powerhouse and avid art enthusiast, RM is renowned for crafting profound lyrics often inspired by various art forms. His flexible and philosophical approach to music and ability to push creative boundaries with cutting-edge collaborations has led him to work with a diverse range of artists” He is the first K-pop artist to appear as a speaker at this event.

Meanwhile, HYBE is participating as an official sponsor of the APEC CEO Summit, being the only entertainment company to do so.

