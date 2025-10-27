Han Suk Kyu Confronts Min Sung Wook To Get To The Bottom Of His Son’s Death In “Shin’s Project”

Han Suk Kyu stops at nothing to uncover the truth behind his son’s death in tonight’s episode of “Shin’s Project”!

“Shin’s Project” stars Han Suk Kyu as Mr. Shin, a former legendary negotiator who now runs a modest chicken restaurant while hiding a mysterious secret. A neighborhood hero who takes it upon himself to mediate conflicts and assist people through seemingly unwinnable situations, Mr. Shin willingly jumps into others’ problems to resolve disputes and deliver justice.

Bae Hyeon Seong plays rookie judge Jo Philip, while Lee Re takes on the role of delivery worker Lee Si On—both employees at Mr. Shin’s restaurant.

Spoilers

Previously, while tracing the whereabouts of Yoon Dong Hee (Min Sung Wook), the man who killed his son 15 years earlier, Mr. Shin discovered that Lee Heo Joon (Park Hyuk Kwon), the director of the National Forensic Hospital, was behind the crime, bringing him to the edge of revealing the long-hidden truth.

After using himself as bait to draw the attention of Yoon Dong Hee and Lee Heo Joon, Mr. Shin finally came face to face with Yoon Dong Hee, who had come to kill him. Without a moment’s hesitation, Mr. Shin swung a wrench and struck Yoon Dong Hee down.

Amidst this situation, the newly released stills capture a shocking scene in which Mr. Shin kidnaps Yoon Dong Hee. Wearing black work clothes and gloves, Mr. Shin glares at Yoon Dong Hee with fury in his eyes as he holds out a photo of his young son. His demeanor, starkly different from when he led negotiation tables, creates a chilling atmosphere that suggests something irreversible is about to unfold.

Yoon Dong Hee sits bound, his face covered in blood, a pitiful sight that highlights the seriousness of the situation. Above all, Mr. Shin is desperate to ask why his son had to die and to uncover the truth of that day.

The next episode of “Shin’s Project” will air on October 27 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Han Suk Kyu in “Doubt” here:

