Kim Se Jeong And Kang Tae Oh Talk About Working Together For Upcoming Drama “Moon River”

Kim Se Jeong and Kang Tae Oh have shared thoughts on their teamwork in the upcoming drama “Moon River”!

“Moon River” is a fantasy romance historical drama about a crown prince who has lost his smile and a woman who has lost her memory, whose souls are mysteriously switched, forcing them to walk in each other’s shoes.

Kim Se Jeong takes on the role of Park Dal Yi, a merchant who faces an unexpected twist of fate when her soul suddenly swaps with that of the crown prince.

Kang Tae Oh plays Crown Prince Yi Kang, who is acting as regent in place of his father who is unable to rule. Yet, despite the heavy responsibility, he indulges in a reckless life of luxury and vanity.

The two actors shared their thoughts on working together, heightening anticipation for their on-screen chemistry. Kang Tae Oh remarked, “Whenever I filmed with Kim Se Jeong, the energy on set always rose a notch higher. She is full of passion and positive energy, and that rubbed off on me in the best way. I’m very grateful for that. In this drama, teamwork and chemistry with my partner were especially important, and thanks to Kim Se Jeong, I was able to fully portray both Yi Kang and Park Dal Yi’s characters.”

Kim Se Jeong shared, “The way Kang Tae Oh portrayed the character of Dal Yi was so adorable, and in emotional scenes where he cried as Dal Yi, it almost felt like I was acting. I thanked him several times for performing those scenes together with me.”

She added, “There was even a time during filming when acting as each other’s characters started to feel more natural. Depending on the schedule, we sometimes had to return to our original roles, and it took effort to readjust the tone.”

“Moon River” is set to premiere on October 31 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

