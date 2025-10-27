2025 SEOULCon APAN Star Awards Announces Date And Venue

The APAN Star Awards is set to kick off its annual ceremony!

On October 27, it was announced that the awards ceremony will take place on December 29 at Art Hall 1 in Seoul’s Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP).

The APAN Star Awards is South Korea’s only comprehensive drama awards ceremony, recognizing content across all domestic platforms including broadcast, cable, OTT, and web dramas.

The 2025 SEOULCon APAN Star Awards will consider all Korean drama content broadcast from November 2024 to October 2025.

With many productions earning both critical praise and international attention this year, top K-drama stars are expected to gather and compete across multiple award categories.

Award winners are carefully chosen by a panel of experts, including directors, writers, journalists, and pop culture critics.

Last year, at the 2024 APAN Star Awards, Kim Tae Ri won the Grand Prize.

