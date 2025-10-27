3 Points To Look Forward To In The Final Episodes Of “First Lady”

MBN’s “First Lady” is heading toward its conclusion!

First Lady” tells the shocking story of a president-elect who suddenly demands a divorce from his wife 67 days before his inauguration. Eugene stars as Cha Soo Yeon, a kingmaker who is about to become the first lady when her husband Hyun Min Chul (Ji Hyun Woo), who has just been elected president, turns her world upside down by asking for a divorce.

With just two episodes remaining, here are three key points to look forward to in the finale:

The secret deal Cha Soo Yeon made with the H Group chairman and why she opposed the Do Tae Hoon Special Law

Cha Soo Yeon faces a crisis after her husband Hyun Min Chul’s Do Tae Hoon Special Law is passed despite all her desperate attempts to stop it. Just as she was about to rise to the position of First Lady following her husband’s presidential victory, her world collapsed when he filed for divorce.

In a desperate bid to block the special law, Cha Soo Yeon appealed to H Group chairman Yang Hoon (Lee Si Kang) as well as President Yoo Jin Myung (Lee Jong Hyuk) and First Lady Park Sang Hee (Baek Ji Won), invoking a secret deal made five years ago—but ultimately failed.

Moreover, Soo Yeon became a suspect in Um Soon Jung’s (Jo Young Ji’s) hit-and-run case. Although she tried to protect her housekeeper Sung Hyun Sook (Kim Kwak Kyung Hee), who had been driving her car at the time, Sung Hyun Sook was later severely injured in a traffic accident orchestrated by Yang Hoon.

As Soo Yeon finds herself cornered on all sides, attention is focused on her hidden reasons for opposing the bill and the true nature of her connection with Yang Hoon. It remains to be seen whether all the secrets she long concealed for the sake of power and ambition will finally come to light.

Whether Hyun Min Chul will uncover the truth about the Special Law

Hyun Min Chul ran for president to expose the truth behind the H Chemical fire incident that killed his friend Do Tae Hoon (Kim Han) and countless workers fifteen years ago. His first campaign pledge was to pass the Do Tae Hoon Special Law, and he devoted himself entirely to that mission.

Although he divorced Cha Soo Yeon to protect her—suspecting her possible connection to Yang Hoon—he was stunned to learn from First Lady Park Sang Hee that Soo Yeon was actually the one behind the attempts to block the special law. Having lived solely for this law, Hyun Min Chul was devastated to discover his wife’s schemes against him and was even more shaken when she was accused of the hit-and-run that killed his ex-lover Um Soon Jung.

Despite his doubts about whether his wife might be the true culprit, Hyun Min Chul still appeared at the police station, showing his deep sense of responsibility. But his world was turned upside down when Shin Hae Rin (Lee Min Young) confessed that she was the one who killed Um Soon Jung. Now, all eyes are on whether Hyun Min Chul will finally uncover the real culprit behind the hit-and-run and expose the hidden truth surrounding the Special Law.

The real culprit in Um Soon Jung’s hit-and-run accident

Shin Hae Rin, who is Hyun Min Chul’s chief secretary and most trusted confidant, has long been fiercely loyal to him, knowing every detail of his past. However, in her obsession with ensuring the passage of the Special Law, she resorted to ruthless, calculated strategies that only deepened the mystery.

When Hyun Min Chul decided to divorce Cha Soo Yeon, who was standing in the law’s way, Hae Rin strongly supported him. But when he began hesitating, she felt betrayed and started taking matters into her own hands.

Once the long-awaited Special Law passed, Hae Rin suddenly began putting her affairs in order—and then shocked everyone by confessing that she killed Um Soon Jung. Viewers are curious about whether Hae Rin is really the killer or if she is just taking the blame as a sacrifice for Hyun Min Chul.

The production team commented, “In episodes 11 and 12, all the foreshadowing that has been building up will explode at once, revealing the truths surrounding Eugene, Ji Hyun Woo, and Lee Min Young. The unpredictable final outcome will leave viewers stunned, so please stay tuned until the very end—and also watch the extraordinary performances of Eugene, Ji Hyun Woo, and Lee Min Young.”

The next episode of “First Lady” airs on October 29 at 10:20 p.m. KST.

