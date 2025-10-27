Stray Kids’ Lee Know Makes Heartfelt Donation On His Birthday

Stray Kids’ Lee Know has made a generous donation in celebration of his birthday!

On October 25, Lee Know donated 100 million won (approximately $69,800) to Samsung Medical Center and another 100 million won to the cat rescue organization “Nabiya Saranghae,” for a total of 200 million won (approximately $139,600).

His donation to Samsung Medical Center will go toward covering medical expenses such as surgeries and transplants for adult patients with severe illnesses and for pediatric patients. The contribution to “Nabiya Saranghae” will support the organization’s cat rescue, protection, and care programs.

Lee Know shared, “Thanks to the warm support from my fans on this special day, I was able to take part in a meaningful act of giving. I sincerely hope my donation reaches those who truly need it and brings even a small comfort and strength to all precious lives and people facing hardships.”

Lee Know has continued to give back through steady donations. In January 2024, he donated 100 million won to World Vision’s global food crisis response program to help children in developing countries affected by severe climate change, becoming the youngest member of World Vision’s Bob Pierce Honor Club. Since 2014, he has also sponsored four children through World Vision and contributed to emergency relief efforts following the Türkiye–Syria earthquakes in February 2023.

Earlier this year in April, Lee Know and the Stray Kids members collectively donated 800 million won (approximately $558,300)—400 million won (approximately $279,100) each to Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association and World Vision to support wildfire relief in the Gyeongnam and Gyeongbuk regions.

Happy Birthday, Lee Know!

Source (1)