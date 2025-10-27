Jeon Yeo Been Resolves To Expose The Truth As Joo Hyun Young Fights For Her Life In “Ms. Incognito”

Jeon Yeo Been will make a bold move to stop Jang Yoon Joo in tonight’s episode of “Ms. Incognito”!

“Ms. Incognito” is a crime romance drama starring Jeon Yeo Been as Kim Yeong Ran, a female bodyguard who enters a contract marriage with a terminally ill chaebol chairman in the hopes of turning her life around. But when those eyeing the chairman’s vast fortune close in on her, she is forced to live under the new identity of Bu Se Mi for three months—setting the stage for dangerous twists and turns.

Previously, it was revealed that Gil Ho Se (Yang Kyung Won), who infiltrated Muchang Village as a kindergarten bus driver, was actually sent by Ga Sun Young (Jang Yoon Joo) to kill Kim Yeong Ran. In a shocking turn, he attempted to murder Yeong Ran by setting a fire and trapping her inside, and even stabbed Baek Hye Ji (Joo Hyun Young) when she rushed in to save her—exposing the depths of his brutality.

As Kim Yeong Ran and Baek Hye Ji face a life-or-death crisis, new stills show Hye Ji lying unconscious in a hospital bed with Yeong Ran watching over her, her face clouded with guilt and grief after witnessing yet another person hurt because of her.

With Ga Sun Young’s cruelty now threatening not only Yeong Ran but also everyone around her, Yeong Ran decides to fight back—not as her fake persona, but as her true self. With the help of Lee Don (Seo Hyun Woo), she plans a press conference to reveal her identity and begins her counterattack, determined to drive a wedge between Ga Sun Young and Ga Sun Woo (Lee Chang Min).

Find out how the press conference goes in the next episode of “Ms. Incognito” on October 27 at 10 p.m. KST!

