Bae Hyeon Seong, Lee Re, Kim Sung Oh, And Jung Eun Pyo Step In To Back Han Suk Kyu’s Final Showdown In “Shin’s Project”

Bae Hyeon Seong, Lee Re, Kim Sung Oh, and Jung Eun Pyo will join forces to help Han Suk Kyu in his final mission in “Shin’s Project”!

“Shin’s Project” stars Han Suk Kyu as Mr. Shin, a former legendary negotiator who now runs a modest chicken restaurant while hiding a mysterious secret. A neighborhood hero who takes it upon himself to mediate conflicts and assist people through seemingly unwinnable situations, Mr. Shin willingly jumps into others’ problems to resolve disputes and deliver justice.

Bae Hyeon Seong plays rookie judge Jo Philip, while Lee Re takes on the role of delivery worker Lee Si On—both employees at Mr. Shin’s restaurant.

Spoilers

Previously, Mr. Shin had been tracking the connection between Yoon Dong Hee (Min Sung Wook)—the man who killed his son 15 years ago—and Lee Heo Joon (Park Hyuk Kwon), the mastermind behind him. However, despite the danger, he didn’t ask for help from his allies, choosing to handle the case alone since it was tied to his own past and involved a perilous contract killing. When Jo Philip offered to help, Mr. Shin drew a cold line, warning, “Someone could die—or end up killing someone.”

But Jo Philip, Lee Si On, and Mr. Shin’s long-time supporters have no intention of standing by. Following Mr. Shin’s belief that “when you want to help, don’t overthink your position—just act,” Jo Philip and Lee Si On team up with dependable police officer Choi Chul (Kim Sung Oh) and veteran hacker-turned-public official Kim Soo Dong (Jung Eun Pyo). Combining their strengths, the four plan to execute a cooperative mission to aid Mr. Shin.

New stills show Jo Philip anxiously worrying over Mr. Shin’s disappearance, while Choi Chul makes a tense phone call trying to grasp the situation. Having watched over Mr. Shin’s increasingly reckless pursuit of Yoon Dong Hee, both men now set out to track him down and ensure his safety.

Meanwhile, another still captures the collaboration between Lee Si On and Kim Soo Dong. Si On—who has shown quick thinking and adaptability through delivery runs, stealth, and disguise—and Soo Dong—with his intelligence network rivaling that of the NIS—are expected to create explosive synergy in their joint effort to back up Mr. Shin’s final showdown.

The next episode of “Shin’s Project” will air on October 27 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

