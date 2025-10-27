Watch: Kyuhyun Shares A Kiss With Giraffe In Safari Adventure With Lee Soo Geun And Eun Ji Won In 'Three Idiots In Kenya”

The “New Journey to the West” spin-off “Three Idiots in Kenya” has officially locked in its premiere date!

On October 27, it was announced that “Three Idiots in Kenya” will premiere on Netflix on November 25.

“Three Idiots in Kenya” follows the hilarious adventures of Lee Soo Geun, Eun Ji Won, and Kyuhyun as they embark on a chaotic and wild safari adventure across Kenya.

A spin-off of tvN’s beloved variety show “New Journey to the West,” the idea for “Three Idiots in Kenya” dates back to 2019’s “New Journey to the West 7,” when Kyuhyun, Lee Soo Geun, and Eun Ji Won won a voucher for a stay at the famous Giraffe Manor in Kenya during a random prize draw.

Most notably, this marks the first Netflix variety show produced by PD Na Young Suk’s team—the creators behind legendary hits such as “2 Days & 1 Night,” “Three Meals a Day,” “Youn’s Kitchen,” “New Journey to the West,” “Earth Arcade,” and “The Game Caterers.”

The newly released teaser offers a short but unforgettable glimpse into the show’s tone. The three members, decked out in traditional Kenyan attire, strut down a street as if walking a fashion runway—before the scene cuts to majestic giraffes roaming freely across the savannah. Then, PD Na Young Suk’s voice chimes in playfully: “Are you ready for a kiss with a giraffe?”—followed by a shot of Kyuhyun sharing a hilariously intense “kiss” with one.

PD Na Young Suk commented, “At first, I was a bit pressured by the fact that it would be released globally, but I realized that a show created with Korea’s signature variety style might actually feel refreshing to international audiences. We approached it as a classic, traditional variety show, and I hope viewers simply enjoy it.”

Co-director Kim Ye Seul added, “Since this is our first project with Netflix, we felt it was right to start with something that best represents the essence of Egg is Coming [their production company] and what fans have been waiting for. The show is about a fun trip with old friends, and I hope audiences all around the world will love it.”

“Three Idiots in Kenya” will premiere on November 25.

