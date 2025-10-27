Park Ji Hu, Cho Jun Young, Choi Bomin, And Park Yoo Na Share Messages Of Self-Discovery Ahead Of “Spirit Fingers” Premiere

The four leads of the new drama “Spirit Fingers” have shared the show’s key messages!

Based on the hit webtoon of the same name, “Spirit Fingers” is a healing youth romance that follows a group of young people as they embark on a colorful journey to discover their true colors.

At the center of the story is Song Woo Yeon (Park Ji Hu), an ordinary girl with low self-esteem who has always seen herself as colorless—until she joins the drawing club Spirit Fingers and slowly begins to uncover her own unique color. The drama’s core message lies in learning to love oneself and finding one’s own hue in a world where everyone has their own shade.

Ahead of the show’s premiere, Park Ji Hu, Cho Jun Young, Choi Bomin, and Park Yoo Na shared warm words of encouragement for “all the Woo Yeons out there still searching for their color.”

Park Ji Hu: “Don’t rush—complete your own sketchbook, one color at a time.”

Park Ji Hu described “Spirit Fingers” as “more than just a youth romance—it’s a story about the journey of discovering self-worth.” She added, “I hope this series becomes something viewers can turn to for comfort when they feel worn out by everyday life.”

Reflecting on her experience during filming, Park Ji Hu shared, “Once you start to love and understand yourself, the world begins to look different. Don’t rush—take one step at a time, coloring your blank canvas until one day you complete your very own sketchbook. Like Woo Yeon, I hope you feel the warmth and courage to embrace yourself.”

Cho Jun Young: “There’s always someone like Ki Jung who has your back.”

Cho Jun Young, who plays the ever-positive Nam Ki Jung, said his own way of recharging is through optimism. “Even when things get tough, I try not to dwell on negativity. I look for small moments of happiness and regain my energy by cheering myself on,” he shared.

In the drama, Ki Jung becomes a source of light for Woo Yeon, helping her regain confidence with his unshakable positivity. “Just as Ki Jung always stands behind Woo Yeon, there’s always someone out there watching over and rooting for you. Don’t hesitate—go after what you truly want,” he encouraged.

Choi Bomin: “Taking on a challenge isn’t embarrassing—it’s a brave beginning.”

Choi Bomin, who plays Goo Seon Ho, the one who first invites Woo Yeon to Spirit Fingers and sparks her transformation, shared a message about courage. “To those who haven’t yet found their color, I want to say—take that step forward boldly,” he began. “It’s not shameful to try something new. It’s an act of courage. Seon Ho also wasn’t sure about his feelings at first, but through that uncertainty, he discovered new shades within himself.”

He added, “I hope viewers can find and feel the hidden colors within themselves as they watch, and gain a little courage from these youth characters as they grow in their own ways.”

Park Yoo Na: “Self-belief is the strength that keeps you grounded.”

Playing Nam Geu Rin, Woo Yeon’s confident senior who guides her toward self-growth, Park Yoo Na highlighted self-belief as the foundation of confidence. “I keep reminding myself, ‘I can do it. I’ll make it.’ That certainty is what strengthens me and helps me trust myself,” she said.

She continued, “Everyone already has their own color—it just hasn’t been discovered yet. Once you start to understand and love yourself, you’ll eventually find your own light.”

Park Yoo Na concluded, “I hope the harmony and growth of the Spirit Fingers characters—each with their own unique colors—touch viewers warmly and help them level up their self-esteem.”

“Spirit Fingers” premieres on October 29 and will be available to watch on Viki.

Check out a teaser for the drama with English subtitles below:

