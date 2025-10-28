Kim Se Jeong Stuns With Dual Charms Through Her Style In New Drama “Moon River”

Upcoming drama “Moon River” has shared new stills featuring Kim Se Jeong!

“Moon River” is a fantasy romance historical drama about a crown prince who has lost his smile and a woman who has lost her memory, whose souls are mysteriously switched, forcing them to walk in each other’s shoes.

Park Dal I (Kim Se Jeong) is a traveling merchant known for her charming way of speaking with a thick Chungcheong Province accent. True to her role as a pack merchant who travels across the country winning over customers, she radiates bright, lively energy, and her meddlesome nature extends everywhere she goes. Yet, she lives with gaps in her memory of the past.

Ahead of the premiere, newly released stills show Park Dal I displaying a colorful fashion sense as vibrant as the bundle she carries on her back.

In the stills, Park Dal I draws attention with her hanbok style that is both practical and full of everyday charm, paired with a paeraengmo, a traditional bamboo hat considered essential for traveling merchants. She completes the look with rare accessories, including glasses, an umbrella, and various trinkets hanging from her outfit. Even her disguise, complete with a fake beard, captures Park Dal I’s playful spirit.

In contrast, Park Dal I exudes a distinctly different aura when dressed in a traditional skirt and top. With her neatly braided hair tied with a ribbon, and her silk attire in elegant colors, she embodies a graceful charm. Her calm, wistful gaze adds depth to her character.

With her ability to effortlessly embody everything from unpretentious charm to graceful beauty, Park Dal I’s multifaceted charm is set to captivate not only her customers but also viewers alike.

“Moon River” is set to premiere on November 7 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Kim Se Jeong in “Brewing Love”:

Watch Now

Source (1)