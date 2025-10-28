Kim Young Dae Looks After Kim You Jung In New Drama 'Dear X'

Upcoming drama “Dear X” has unveiled new stills featuring Kim You Jung and Kim Young Dae, who are deeply and inextricably entwined!

Based on a webtoon, “Dear X” stars Kim You Jung as Baek Ah Jin, an A-list actress who climbs from rock bottom to the top of the industry by using others. During her ascent to the top, Baek Ah Jin hides her cruel true nature beneath a beautiful mask, leaving behind a trail of the people she stepped on as she clawed her way to fame and fortune.

The newly released stills of Baek Ah Jin and Yoon Joon Seo from their school days evoke a tender flutter. Baek Ah Jin is drenched from head to toe, and Yoon Joon Seo wraps her in his arms as he leads her out of the classroom.

As Baek Ah Jin’s school life grows tumultuous with unexpected people and incidents, Yoon Joon Seo, instead of stepping out in front of her, always watches over her one step behind.

In another photo, their almost-touching closeness—and the way his gaze lingers on Baek Ah Jin’s face—sparks an emotional resonance in Yoon Joon Seo, sending his heartbeat racing.

Having clawed her way from rock bottom to the very top and returned as a top star, Baek Ah Jin is seen leaning into Yoon Joon Seo’s arms. Her impossible-to-read, hollow facial expression and Yoon Joon Seo’s complex gaze as he remains perfectly motionless heighten anticipation for the doom-laden romance and suspense the two are about to unfold.

“Dear X” will premiere its first four episodes on November 6 at 6 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki. Stay tuned!

While waiting, watch Kim You Jung in “Lovers of the Red Sky”:

Watch Now

And watch Kim Young Dae in “Moon in the Day”:

Watch Now

Source (1)