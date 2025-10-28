Park Seo Joon Unexpectedly Reunites With His First Love After Covering A Chaebol's Affair Scandal In New Drama “Surely Tomorrow”

JTBC’s upcoming drama “Surely Tomorrow” has unveiled new stills of Park Seo Joon in character!

“Surely Tomorrow” is a romantic comedy about former lovers Lee Gyeong Do (Park Seo Joon) and Seo Ji Woo (Won Ji An), who first fell in love at 20 and rekindled their relationship at 28 before breaking up. Years later, they cross paths again—Gyeong Do as a journalist covering an affair scandal and Ji Woo as the wife of the man at the center of it.

Lee Gyeong Do is the deputy manager of the entertainment section at Dongwoon Daily. He is an ordinary office worker with a down-to-earth personality—neither sharp-edged nor eccentric. Raised by kind parents, he grew up in a typical household and joined Dongwoon Daily after graduating from college.

Rising from the ace journalist in the culture desk to deputy manager of the entertainment section, he finds himself in the spotlight after breaking a story about an affair between a chaebol’s son-in-law and a celebrity.

However, the article unexpectedly brings Lee Gyeong Do back together with his first love Ji Woo, stirring new waves in his once-quiet life. The chaebol’s son-in-law at the center of the scandal turns out to be her husband. Now, all eyes are on what lies ahead for Lee Gyeong Do as he faces Ji Woo under the worst possible circumstances.

“Surely Tomorrow” is set to premiere in December.

Until then, watch Park Seo Joon in “What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim”:

Watch Now

Source (1)