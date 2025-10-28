Jeon So Nee And Lee Yoo Mi Talk About Their Upcoming Drama “As You Stood By”

Jeon So Nee and Lee Yoo Mi have shared thoughts on their upcoming drama “As You Stood By”!

Adapted from Hideo Okuda’s critically acclaimed novel “Naomi and Kanako,” “As You Stood By” follows two women who are driven to the brink, facing an inescapable reality that forces them to consider murder as their only way out. The drama will be directed by Lee Jung Rim, who directed “VIP” and “Revenant.”

Jeon So Nee plays Eun Su, a luxury department store employee. Eun Su, who has lived with trauma since childhood, makes a critical decision to save her friend Hui Su, who is enduring pain similar to what she once went through.

Lee Yoo Mi portrays Hui Su, Eun Su’s friend who struggles to break free from the cycle of violence. Once a promising children’s book author, Hui Su’s life has descended into hell due to her abusive husband. Eventually, she carries out a plan to kill her husband with Eun Su.

Jeon So Nee commented, “There’s a kind of superhuman strength that comes out when one tries to save another person. I was grateful to be able to express that.”

Lee Yoo Mi remarked, “I tried to portray Hui Su’s emotions honestly. I thought it was important to look closely at what she feels without any prejudice.”

The production team stated, “Eun Su and Hui Su stand together to escape their own personal hells. Please look forward to the story of their desperate choices.”

“As You Stood By” is set to premiere on November 7.

