Jin Young Risks Everything To Hunt Contract Killer Yang Kyung Won In “Ms. Incognito”

Jin Young will embark on a dangerous chase to protect Jeon Yeo Been in “Ms. Incognito”!

“Ms. Incognito” is a crime romance drama starring Jeon Yeo Been as Kim Yeong Ran, a female bodyguard who enters a contract marriage with a terminally ill chaebol chairman in the hopes of turning her life around. But when those eyeing the chairman’s vast fortune close in on her, she is forced to live under the new identity of Bu Se Mi for three months—setting the stage for dangerous twists and turns.

Spoilers

In the upcoming episode, Jeon Dong Min (Jin Young) will join a high-stakes chase in pursuit of Gil Ho Se (Yang Kyung Won), the contract killer who previously targeted Kim Yeong Ran.

Having infiltrated Muchang Village with the intent to assassinate Yeong Ran, Gil Ho Se was essentially a weapon molded by Ga Sun Young (Jang Yoon Joo). Completely devoted to the woman who gave him unwavering support, Gil Ho Se has never hesitated to kill at her command.

However, after his failed attempt to eliminate Yeong Ran—thwarted by Jeon Dong Min—Gil Ho Se vanished without a trace, leaving everyone on edge. Determined to protect Yeong Ran, Dong Min teams up with the police in a desperate effort to track the killer down. As the pursuit intensifies, all eyes are on whether Dong Min can capture Gil Ho Se before he strikes again.

The newly released stills heighten the suspense, capturing Dong Min’s tense chase of Gil Ho Se. Knowing that being spotted could endanger not only himself but also Yeong Ran, Dong Min follows in silence, barely daring to breathe. Meanwhile, Gil Ho Se remains determined to fulfill his deadly promise to Ga Sun Young, using any means necessary to evade those hunting him.

With both men risking everything for the people they wish to protect, Episode 10 promises an edge-of-your-seat chase that pits the pursuer against the pursued—each racing toward their own fateful goal.

Episode 10 of “Ms. Incognito” airs on October 28 at 10 p.m. KST!

