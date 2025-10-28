Jang Ki Yong And Ahn Eun Jin Share Thoughts On Their Upcoming Drama “Dynamite Kiss,” On-Screen Chemistry, And More

The main cast of the upcoming SBS drama “Dynamite Kiss” recently participated in a photo shoot with ELLE Korea!

“Dynamite Kiss” tells the story of Go Da Rim (Ahn Eun Jin), a single woman who disguises herself as a married mother in order to get a job, and Gong Ji Hyuk (Jang Ki Yong), a team leader who falls in love with her.

Talking about their on-screen chemistry, Jang Ki Yong commented, “Ahn Eun Jin is such a bright and cheerful person. When she walks onto the set with her positive energy, the atmosphere instantly changes. She’s truly a wonderful person,” adding, “One of the biggest highlights of this drama is Ahn Eun Jin’s beauty.”

Ahn Eun Jin remarked, “Jang Ki Yong completely embodied Team Leader Gong Ji Hyuk from the very beginning, so it was easy to immerse myself in the role. He’s such a considerate and thoughtful person, and you can feel that in his acting. He observes what his partner does and reacts accordingly, which creates great synergy between us,” adding, “He looked at Da Rim with eyes full of love, and thanks to that, I was able to portray an even more affectionate version of her.”

When asked why she chose to star in the drama, Ahn Eun Jin explained, “There’s a dopamine rush at the end of every episode. While reading the script, I kept asking myself, ‘So what happens next?’ and ‘What’s going on between them?’ After a fateful encounter, the two start to develop feelings for each other, but once they enter the office, a so-called ‘love-hate’ relationship begins. It’ll be fun to watch how they navigate their romance in a workplace where even the photocopier seems to know their secret.”

Jang Ki Yong added, “Just hearing the words ‘office romance’ already feels exciting and intriguing. Two people living their own separate lives end up falling in love after one unexpected kiss—and from there, they create all kinds of colorful moments. We had a lot of fun filming those dynamic scenes.”

Speaking about the power of romance and love in today’s tough and complicated world, Jang Ki Yong said, “Love can come from a lover, a family member, a friend, or even a colleague. I think love is the very force that keeps this planet going.”

Ahn Eun Jin added, “If viewers finish watching the drama and feel like they want to fall in love or even just want to kiss someone, then I think that means we’ve succeeded. A good romance should be cute and heart-fluttering—the kind that makes you think, ‘I want to meet someone and love like that too.”

Jang Ki Yong and Ahn Eun Jin’s full pictorial and interview can be found in the November issue of ELLE Korea, and “Dynamite Kiss” will premiere on November 12 at 9 p.m. KST.

