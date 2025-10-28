Han Suk Kyu, Bae Hyeon Seong, And Lee Re Bid Farewell To “Shin’s Project” With Final Remarks

The stars of “Shin’s Project” have shared their final thoughts ahead of tonight’s finale!

“Shin’s Project” stars Han Suk Kyu as Mr. Shin, a former legendary negotiator who now runs a modest chicken restaurant while hiding a mysterious secret. A neighborhood hero who takes it upon himself to mediate conflicts and assist people through seemingly unwinnable situations, Mr. Shin willingly jumps into others’ problems to resolve disputes and deliver justice.

Bae Hyeon Seong plays rookie judge Jo Philip, while Lee Re takes on the role of delivery worker Lee Si On—both employees at Mr. Shin’s restaurant.

Ahead of the finale, the cast members have shared their final goodbyes, thanking viewers for tuning in to the show.

Han Suk Kyu began by saying, “It still doesn’t feel real that it’s over. Mr. Shin was a character who carried both light and darkness within him, and I think the role gave me a stage to express a wide range of emotions and sides of myself.” He continued, “Because the drama explored themes and stories drawn from our everyday lives, I found joy in acting, but at times, it also broke my heart. Living through those emotions made the experience all the more meaningful.”

He added, “Personally, I believe that as an actor, my job is to give people memories. I’ll keep working hard to create as many good memories as I can for as long as I’m able.”

Bae Hyeon Seong reflected, “I learned so much through my character Jo Philip. I gained great strength from the time I spent with director Shin Kyung Soo, senior actor Han Suk Kyu, and Lee Re. I feel truly happy to have found wonderful mentors, colleagues, and friends.” He continued, “It was a time of learning filled with new experiences and discoveries. I’m so grateful. I’ll continue to work hard and become a better actor.”

Lee Re also expressed her affection for the drama, saying, “’Shin’s Project’ is such a meaningful work to me that I can’t quite believe it’s already over.” She added, “As both a viewer who watched every episode live and as Lee Re who loves the ‘Shin’s Project’ team, I’ll treasure this drama in my heart. Thank you to everyone who supported the series and followed Lee Si On’s journey.”

The final episode of “Shin’s Project” will air on October 28 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

