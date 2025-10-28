Park Ji Hu And Cho Jun Young’s Disastrous First Meeting Sets Off A Chaotic Start In “Spirit Fingers”

“Spirit Fingers” has unveiled new stills capturing the unforgettable first encounter between its two leads!

Based on the hit webtoon of the same name, “Spirit Fingers” is a healing youth romance that follows a group of young people as they embark on a colorful journey to discover their true colors.

Park Ji Hu stars as Song Woo Yeon, a timid girl who begins finding her own color after joining a drawing club called Spirit Fingers, while Cho Jun Young takes on the role of Nam Ki Jung, who impulsively signs up for the club after being left on read by her.

Their first meeting is far from ordinary. In the newly released stills, Woo Yeon appears flustered and disheveled, with smudged makeup and tousled hair—as if she has just been caught in the middle of a chaotic scene. Leaning weakly against a wall with a dazed expression, she instantly sparks curiosity about what might have happened.

Moments later, Ki Jung appears before her in a striking wine-colored school uniform jacket. Without grasping the situation, he steps right up to her face, gazing at her suspiciously as if interrogating her. His daring, zero-distance approach throws Woo Yeon into even greater confusion, creating a hilariously awkward yet tense encounter that leaves her wondering, “Is this guy crazy?”

Their bizarre first meeting later leads to an unexpected reunion when Woo Yeon—having accepted Goo Seon Ho’s (Choi Bomin) invitation to join the drawing club—finds herself face-to-face with Ki Jung once again.

All eyes are now on how these two, who began with the most disastrous first impression, will eventually color each other’s lives on the youthful canvas of “Spirit Fingers.”

“Spirit Fingers” premieres on October 29 and will be available to watch on Viki.

Check out a teaser for the drama with English subtitles below:

