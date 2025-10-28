THE BOYZ's Kevin To Take Hiatus Due To Health Reasons

THE BOYZ’s Kevin will be taking a break from his activities.

On October 28, THE BOYZ’s agency ONE HUNDRED released the following official statement:

Hello, this is ONE HUNDRED.

We would like to provide an update regarding the activities of our artist, THE BOYZ’s Kevin.

Kevin recently experienced issues with his physical and psychological condition and received medical care. Following examinations, the doctor advised that he needs sufficient rest and stability.

After careful discussion with the artist, we decided that he will focus on treatment for a swift recovery. Accordingly, starting with the fan sign event scheduled for today (October 28), Kevin will not be participating. We will share an additional notice when he is able to return to activities.

The video call event that could not take place today due to the artist’s absence will be announced separately once his health has recovered.

We will continue to monitor the artist’s health condition and provide our fullest support for a quick recovery. We ask for your understanding regarding this decision, which prioritizes the artist’s health above all else.

We deeply apologize to THE B for causing concern and ask for fans’ understanding as THE BOYZ’s group activities will proceed with eight members for the time being.

Thank you.