Kim Hee Sun, Han Hye Jin, Jin Seo Yeon, And More Tackle Midlife Struggles Of Their 40s In “No Next Life”

TV Chosun’s upcoming drama “No Next Life” has unveiled character posters of its six leads!

“No Next Life” is a comedy starring Kim Hee Sun, Han Hye Jin, and Jin Seo Yeon as three 41-year-old women who are worn out from the daily grind of parenting and work. As they each take on new challenges, the drama portrays the confusion and anxiety of entering their 40s in a heartfelt yet humorous way.

Kim Hee Sun plays Jo Na Jung, a former top home shopping host who once earned a six-figure salary but is now a “career-break mom” raising two sons. Dressed in a neat business suit while holding a laundry basket filled with clothes and children’s toys, her poster captures the struggles of juggling between being a working mom and a stay-at-home mother. The phrases “Is it greedy to do what I want at this age?” and the hashtag “The end of career break?” reflect her inner turmoil.

Han Hye Jin transforms into Gu Joo Young, a perfectionist art center planner who appears to have it all but is desperately trying to have a baby with her asexual husband. The line “Should we just stop trying to have a baby?” paired with her holding a pregnancy test shows her quiet despair, while the hashtags “Perfectionist” and “Filial daughter complex?” hint at the complicated emotions beneath her confident exterior.

Jin Seo Yeon plays Lee Il Li, a single senior editor of a magazine who still harbors fantasies about marriage. Wearing a white dress reminiscent of a wedding gown and a matching headband, she clutches a wedding book with a surprised expression, embodying her conflicting desires. Her quote, “How many times do I have to say it? I don’t want to get married!” alongside the hashtag “Do you actually want to get married?” humorously reveals her ironic longing for the very thing she claims to reject.

Yoon Bak takes on the role of Noh Won Bin, Na Jung’s husband and a home shopping PD. With a headset around his neck and a phone in hand, his poster depicts his hectic daily life. The quote “No one works because they love their job” conveys the weary burden of responsibility he carries as a breadwinner, while the hashtag “Unfaithful husband?” raises curiosity about his true story.

Heo Joon Suk plays Byun Sang Gyu, a physical therapist and the three women’s former college theater club senior. Showing off his toned arms as he focuses on a therapy session, his poster exudes unexpected masculine charm. His quote, “It’s okay if you don’t like me now—I’ll make you fall for me eventually,” paired with the tag “Manly guy?” perfectly captures his straightforward confidence.

Finally, Jang In Sub portrays Oh Sang Min, a well-educated game company executive and Gu Joo Young’s husband. Holding a pink stuffed toy and a hairbrush, his poster gives off a quirky yet endearing vibe. The words “I want to overcome it! I want to break free!” alongside the hashtag “Kidult?” spark curiosity about the hidden side of his character.

“No Next Life” will premiere on November 10 at 10 p.m. KST.

