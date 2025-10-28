Eugene Screams In Horror Amid A Deadly Fire Tragedy From 15 Years Ago In “First Lady”

MBN’s “First Lady” has unveiled a tense glimpse of Eugene and Ji Hyun Woo standing in the midst of a raging fire from 15 years ago.

“First Lady” tells the shocking story of a president-elect who suddenly demands a divorce from his wife 67 days before his inauguration. Eugene stars as Cha Soo Yeon, a kingmaker who is about to become the first lady when her husband Hyun Min Chul (Ji Hyun Woo), who has just been elected president, turns her world upside down by asking for a divorce.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Cha Soo Yeon was investigated by the police for her connection to a hit-and-run case involving Um Soon Jung (Jo Young Ji)—the biological mother of Lee Hwa Jin (Han Su A) and Hyun Min Chul’s ex-lover. However, Shin Hae Rin (Lee Min Young) shocked everyone by confessing, “I’m the one who killed Um Soon Jung,” bringing an unexpected twist to the story.

In the newly released stills, Cha Soo Yeon is seen screaming in anguish in the middle of the fire that occurred 15 years ago at the H Chemical plant—an incident that Hyun Min Chul has long sought the truth about. In the scene, Cha Soo Yeon and Hyun Min Chul visit the factory where workers are staging a protest. While Hyun Min Chul moves away to talk with the workers, Cha Soo Yeon stands off to the side, her expression filled with tension and unease. Moments later, bright red flames suddenly erupt, and Soo Yeon’s terrified scream pierces through the chaos—heightening the mystery behind the devastating H Chemical fire.

The production team commented, “The H Chemical fire—an event that gave rise to the Do Tae Hoon special law—is a crucial turning point that runs through the core of ‘First Lady’ main narrative. Episode 11 will finally unveil the truth of that day, so please stay tuned.”

The next episode of “First Lady” airs on October 29 at 10:20 p.m. KST.

Catch up on the drama on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)