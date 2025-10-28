STAYC's Isa To Take Break After Being Diagnosed With Both COVID-19 And Type A Influenza

STAYC’s Isa will be taking a temporary break from all activities after falling ill.

On October 28, High Up Entertainment announced that Isa had been diagnosed with both COVID-19 and Type A influenza. As a result, she will be temporarily sitting out all of the group’s scheduled activities in order to rest and focus on her recovery.

The agency’s full statement is as follows:

Hello.

This is High Up Entertainment. Due to a worsening of her health caused by her Type A influenza and COVID-19 diagnosis, STAYC member Isa will be unable to participate in all of her scheduled activities for today. Isa is currently focusing on her treatment and recovery in accordance with her doctor’s recommendation, and we will make a decision about her future schedule only after continued monitoring of the state of her health. We sincerely apologize for causing concern to the SWITH [STAYC’s fans] who were waiting for [Isa’s] scheduled activities, and we will do our utmost to help Isa make a speedy recovery. Thank you.

Get well soon, Isa!