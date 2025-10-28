ATEEZ's Agency To Take Legal Action Against False Rumors And Defamation

KQ Entertainment has announced that it will be taking legal action to protect ATEEZ.

On October 28, KQ Entertainment released an official statement announcing its plans to take legal action against “the spread of false information, malicious rumors, derogatory remarks about appearance, and defamatory comments” regarding ATEEZ.

The agency’s full English announcement is as follows:

Hello,

This is KQ Entertainment.

First, we would like to express our sincere gratitude to all the fans who continuously cherish and support our artists.

Recently, we have confirmed the spread of false information, malicious rumors, derogatory remarks about appearance, and defamatory comments regarding our artists on social media platforms and online communities.

These actions not only cause severe damage to our artists’ reputations and create unnecessary confusion among fans, but also constitute clear violations of the law.

The protection of our artists’ rights and interests is of utmost importance to us. As such, we have been gathering evidence of related posts, videos, and comments, while further reinforcing our internal monitoring efforts. Accordingly, we are proceeding with legal actions, such as filing complaints and reports to the appropriate authorities.

Creating, sharing, quoting, or reproducing false information not only defames but also inflicts secondary harm. KQ Entertainment will hold all individuals involved in such actions legally accountable. All legal measures will be pursued to the fullest extent possible, with no leniency or settlements.

We also ask that fans refrain from sharing or discussing any unverified information, as doing so may cause further harm to both the artist and the fan community.

If you discover any false or defamatory content, please report it to the official email below. To help us verify reports efficiently, please avoid submitting duplicates.

Email Address to Send Reports : protectkq@gmail.com

Email Subject Format : [Group or Member / Platform / Reason for Report]

Example : ATEEZ / X / Spreading of False Information

KQ Entertainment will continue to take strong action, including legal measures, and conducting comprehensive monitoring to protect our artists’ integrity and rights.

We are truly grateful to all our fans who continue to support and stand by our artists with trust and care, through it all.

Thank you.