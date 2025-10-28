Stray Kids To Feature On DJ Snake's New Song 'In The Dark'

Get ready for an exciting collaboration between Stray Kids and DJ Snake!

DJ Snake has revealed the track list for his upcoming album “Nomad,” which will feature a star-studded list of collaborators that includes Stray Kids, Travis Scott, J Balvin, Don Toliver, Future, and more.

“Nomad” is set to drop on November 7, and Stray Kids will be featured on the song “In The Dark.”

Last year, Stray Kids and DJ Snake met at the 2024 Gala des Pièces Jaunes in Paris. At the time, the French DJ and producer posted a photo he snapped with several members of the group and wrote, “New Friends.”