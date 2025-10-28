ITZY Announces 2026 World Tour 'TUNNEL VISION'

It’s official: ITZY is gearing up for a new world tour!

On October 29 KST, ITZY announced their plans to embark on their third world tour “TUNNEL VISION” next year.

Named after ITZY’s upcoming mini album, the group’s “TUNNEL VISION” tour will kick off with three nights of shows at Seoul’s Jamsil Indoor Stadium from February 13 to 15, 2026.

Meanwhile, ITZY will be making their comeback with the mini album “TUNNEL VISION” on November 10 at 6 p.m. KST.

Check out their latest comeback teasers here, and stay tuned for more information about their upcoming tour!