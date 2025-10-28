Watch: LE SSERAFIM Serves 'SPAGHETTI' Piping Hot In New Dance Practice Video

LE SSERAFIM has shared a closer look at the choreography for their new single “SPAGHETTI”!

On October 28, LE SSERAFIM released the official dance practice video for “SPAGHETTI (Member ver.),” the version of the song that only features the five members of the group (without BTS’s j-hope).

The new video offers a full view of all five members’ moves throughout the song, along with their impressive synchronization and satisfyingly smooth formation changes.

Check out LE SSERAFIM’s “SPAGHETTI (Member ver.)” dance practice video below!