October Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Oct 29, 2025
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has published its brand reputation rankings for all stars during the month of October!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of various stars’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from September 28 to October 28.

BTS rose to the top of this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 10,421,205, marking an 11.21 percent increase in their score since September.

Meanwhile, Lim Young Woong took second place with a brand reputation index of 8,201,514.

IVE jumped to third place with a brand reputation index of 7,455,557, marking a 37.27 percent rise in their score since last month.

Soccer star Son Heung Min ranked fourth for October with a brand reputation index of 7,198,871.

Finally, BLACKPINK rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 7,052,536, marking a 2.34 percent increase in their score since September.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. BTS
  2. Lim Young Woong
  3. IVE
  4. Son Heung Min
  5. BLACKPINK
  6. Yoo Jae Suk
  7. TWICE
  8. Kim Yong Bin
  9. Byeon Woo Seok
  10. Ryu Hyun Jin
  11. Kim Yeon Koung
  12. Jun Hyun Moo
  13. Jo Woo Jin
  14. Lee Chae Min
  15. SEVENTEEN
  16. Lee Byung Hun
  17. Park Ji Hyeon
  18. Stray Kids
  19. Faker
  20. Park Na Rae
  21. Park Jin Young
  22. WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn)
  23. Cho Yong Pil
  24. Kim Woo Bin
  25. DAY6
  26. Kim Go Eun
  27. SHINee
  28. Choo Sung Hoon
  29. i-dle
  30. NCT

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” on Viki below:

