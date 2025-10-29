October Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has published its brand reputation rankings for all stars during the month of October!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of various stars’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from September 28 to October 28.

BTS rose to the top of this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 10,421,205, marking an 11.21 percent increase in their score since September.

Meanwhile, Lim Young Woong took second place with a brand reputation index of 8,201,514.

IVE jumped to third place with a brand reputation index of 7,455,557, marking a 37.27 percent rise in their score since last month.

Soccer star Son Heung Min ranked fourth for October with a brand reputation index of 7,198,871.

Finally, BLACKPINK rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 7,052,536, marking a 2.34 percent increase in their score since September.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Source (1)