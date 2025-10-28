Watch: Kim Hee Sun Kick-Starts The 2nd Chapter Of Her Life In Teaser For New Drama

TV Chosun’s upcoming drama “Because There Is No Next Life” (literal translation) has released a new teaser!

“Because There Is No Next Life” is a comedy starring Kim Hee Sun, Han Hye Jin, and Jin Seo Yeon as three 41-year-old women who are worn out from the daily grind of parenting and work. As the three friends each set out on new challenges, the drama portrays the confusion and anxiety of entering their 40s in a heartfelt yet humorous way.

The new teaser begins with glimpses of longtime friends Jo Na Jung (Kim Hee Sun), Gu Joo Young (Han Hye Jin), and Lee Il Li (Jin Seo Yeon) looking downcast as they each go through their own struggles. In a relatable voice-over monologue, Jo Na Jung remarks, “I still feel young at heart, but the world says I’m 40. Why does it feel like I’m just going to grow old like this, pathetic and insignificant?”

Jo Na Jung, who was once a top home shopping host before giving up her career to become a stay-at-home mom, looks back at an award she won in 2018 and starts dreaming of returning to work. “If I want to live a life that makes my heart race, is that too much of a self-indulgence?” she wonders.

Lee Il Li asks in voice-over, “What is it that you really want to say?” A tearful Jo Na Jung then declares to her husband Noh Won Bin (Yoon Bak), “I want to start working again.” Annoyed, Noh Won Bin coldly replies, “Do you really have to start working right now, when the timing is like this?”

However, Gu Joo Young supportively encourages her friend, telling Jo Na Jung, “Since you’ve already mustered up the courage, I think it might be a good idea to just plow ahead and go for it.” With her friend’s support, Jo Na Jung excitedly walks into the Sweet Home Shopping building in the hopes of starting the second chapter of her career.

Check out the full teaser below!

“Because There Is No Next Life” will premiere on November 10 at 10 p.m. KST.

