Seolhyun Signs With New Agency + Poses For New Profile Photos

On October 29, The Present Company announced, “We signed an exclusive contract with actress Seolhyun.”

The Present Company described her as “an actress with both uplifting energy and emotional depth. Her authenticity and vitality reflect the spirit of the times and have the power to inspire change.” The agency added, “We plan to build synergy with her across various fields, focusing on her acting projects.”

The Present Company is also home to actors Ahn Hyo Seop and Shin Sae Kyeong.

Since debuting in 2012 as a member of AOA, Seolhyun has pursued both singing and acting. She later began focusing full time on her acting career and starred in various projects including the dramas “Light Shop,” “The Killer’s Shopping List,” and “Awaken” as well as the film “The Great Battle.” She is also set to appear in the upcoming drama “Show Business” (working title).

Wishing Seolhyun all the best in her new journey!

