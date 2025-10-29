Jang Ki Yong’s Composure Crumbles In Front Of Love In New Drama “Dynamite Kiss”

SBS’s upcoming drama “Dynamite Kiss” has unveiled new stills of Jang Ki Yong in character!

“Dynamite Kiss” is a romantic comedy about a single woman who disguises herself as a married mother in order to get a job and a team leader who falls in love with her.

Jang Ki Yong stars as Gong Ji Hyuk, a team leader who has it all—looks, talent, and charisma. However, the man who never believed in love begins to falter after one earth-shattering kiss. The cool, capable team leader loses his composure when faced with love, revealing an unexpected charm.

In particular, Jang Ki Yong’s signature deep gaze, low voice, and subtle emotional range are expected to stand out. He also adds a playful, comedic twist to his character, returning with the upgraded charm of a true romance master.

The production team said, “Jang Ki Yong’s unexpected comedic moments bring energy to the entire series. If you’re curious about the true charm of the romance master, don’t miss ‘Dynamite Kiss.’”

“Dynamite Kiss” will premiere on November 12 at 9 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Jang Ki Yong in “Now, We Are Breaking Up”:

