Kang Tae Oh And Jin Goo Enter A Battle Of Ambition And Revenge In New Drama “Moon River”

Upcoming drama “Moon River” has shared new stills teasing the tense relationship between Kang Tae Oh and Jin Goo!

“Moon River” is a fantasy romance historical drama about a crown prince who has lost his smile and a woman who has lost her memory, whose souls are mysteriously switched, forcing them to walk in each other’s shoes.

Crown Prince Lee Gang (Kang Tae Oh) appears to live recklessly, but he carries the pain of a lost consort and seeks revenge. His rival Kim Han Cheol (Jin Goo) is determined to seize control of the royal court by marrying his daughter to the crown prince. As they pursue conflicting goals, a fierce psychological battle unfolds. Ahead of the premiere, the drama offers a glimpse into their power dynamics.

Lee Gang governs the court on behalf of the king as regent. Though the son of a king who rose to power through a coup, he holds the highest status in the palace as heir to the throne. Rather than seeking authority, he indulges in luxury, decorating his private dressing room in the Sanguiwon, the royal tailoring office, and focusing on his appearance to lower others’ guard.

Behind his carefree image, Lee Gang quietly plots to overturn the palace rules set by the left state councilor and restore proper order. He secretly investigates the truth behind his consort’s death and devises a plan to bring down Left State Councilor Kim Han Cheol. With his sharp acting skills and careful planning, it remains to be seen whether Lee Gang will succeed in his pursuit of revenge.

Kim Han Cheol, meanwhile, has risen so high in power that people say the left state councilor stands above the king. Having helped install the current monarch, he is ruthless enough to use his only daughter to secure his bloodline on the throne.

Unlike Lee Gang, who is driven by vengeance, Kim Han Cheol combines fierce ambition and cold reason, stopping at nothing to achieve his goals. As the true power in the royal court that cannot be defied by even the king, viewers are left wondering whether Kim Han Cheol will achieve his ambitions despite Lee Gang’s defiance.

“Moon River” is set to premiere on November 7 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Kang Tae Oh in “Doom at Your Service”:

Watch Now

Also check out Jin Goo in “The Auditors”:

Watch Now

Source (1)