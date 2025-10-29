Kim Ji Hun Becomes The Only Genuine Adult Figure In Kim You Jung’s Life In Special Appearance For “Dear X”

Kim Ji Hun will make a special appearance in the upcoming drama “Dear X”!

Based on a webtoon, “Dear X” stars Kim You Jung as Baek Ah Jin, an A-list actress who climbs from rock bottom to the top of the industry by using others. During her ascent to the top, Baek Ah Jin hides her cruel true nature beneath a beautiful mask, leaving behind a trail of the people she stepped on as she clawed her way to fame and fortune.

Kim Ji Hun will make a special appearance as Choi Jung Ho, a former professional baseball player who now runs a café. Living with kindness and integrity, Choi Jung Ho becomes the first “true adult” figure in Baek Ah Jin’s life. Their connection begins when Baek Ah Jin starts working part-time at his café after graduating from high school. In the stills, his gentle gaze filled with genuine concern for Ah Jin captures the warmth and depth of his character.

Kim Ji Hun shared, “It was a short but very enjoyable shoot. I had many conversations with director Lee Eung Bok on set as we worked to create a grounded and realistic character,” adding, “I hope my early appearance in the series helps viewers immerse themselves in the story.”

He continued, “I’m especially looking forward to seeing the powerful impact that Kim You Jung’s portrayal of Baek Ah Jin will bring to the drama.”

“Dear X” will premiere its first four episodes on November 6 at 6 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki. Stay tuned!

In the meantime, watch teasers for the drama below:

