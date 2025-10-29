Eugene Makes Heart-Wrenching Confession To Ji Hyun Woo In “First Lady”

Eugene will make an emotional confession to Ji Hyun Woo in “First Lady.”

“First Lady” tells the shocking story of a president-elect who suddenly demands a divorce from his wife 67 days before his inauguration. Eugene stars as Cha Soo Yeon, a kingmaker who is about to become the first lady when her husband Hyun Min Chul (Ji Hyun Woo), who has just been elected president, turns her world upside down by asking for a divorce.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Cha Soo Yeon was questioned by the police regarding a hit-and-run accident that killed Um Soon Jung (Jo Young Ji)—the biological mother of Lee Hwa Jin (Han Su A) and Hyun Min Chul’s ex-lover. This prompted the shocked Hyun Min Chul to appear at the police station.

In tonight’s episode, Cha Soo Yeon’s guilt and remorse explode in an emotional outburst before Hyun Min Chul. As he questions her with controlled emotions, Soo Yeon’s tears finally break free—she pounds her chest in anguish, crying out her pain in a raw and heartrending confession. What drives Soo Yeon to such desperate remorse, and what question from Hyun Min Chul remains painfully unanswered?

The production team commented, “This scene captures Eugene and Ji Hyun Woo’s emotional turmoil as their characters waver between political ambition and human guilt. Please look forward to Episode 11, where Eugene’s tearful repentance may reveal a long-hidden secret—and where the truth behind their relationship finally comes to light.”

The next episode of “First Lady” airs on October 29 at 10:20 p.m. KST.

